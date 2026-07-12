Associated Banc Corp Sells 2,312 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,678 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp's holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $25,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,434,041 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,958,151,000 after buying an additional 970,029 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56,920.9% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 421,955 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $240,603,000 after purchasing an additional 421,215 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 401,664 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $229,033,000 after buying an additional 293,909 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $137,280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,721 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $7,835,097,000 after buying an additional 209,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company's stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.4%

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $7.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $539.49. The company's stock had a trading volume of 455,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,342. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $493.84 and a 12 month high of $774.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $541.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $625.68. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -0.10.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.08. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 10.80%.The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.06 EPS. Northrop Grumman's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.95 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.47 per share. This represents a $9.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Northrop Grumman News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Northrop Grumman this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $628.00 to $587.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $688.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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