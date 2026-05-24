Associated Banc Corp Sells 82,647 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 82,647 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp's holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,236,534 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $540,730,000 after buying an additional 8,212,504 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 694.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,016,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $153,520,000 after buying an additional 7,007,777 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 5,330,948 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $102,088,000 after buying an additional 3,608,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936,934 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $190,292,000 after buying an additional 2,206,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,063,569 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $58,663,000 after buying an additional 1,955,273 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $19.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. Analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 381.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,520.20. This represents a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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