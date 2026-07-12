Associated Banc Corp Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,991 shares of the company's stock after selling 146,144 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $24,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 26,263 shares of the company's stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 15.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,519 shares of the company's stock worth $36,924,000 after buying an additional 71,667 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4,470.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 144.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company's stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $58.83. 6,428,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,690,540. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.20 and a 1 year high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.82. The company has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Mondelez International's payout ratio is currently 99.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Mondelez International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.05.

Read Our Latest Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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