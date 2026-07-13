Associated Banc Corp Trims Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU - Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,754 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 10,816 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp's holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 93.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $104.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $115.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm's 50-day moving average is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.02. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.89 and a 12-month high of $119.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.83%.The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Prudential Financial's payout ratio is 57.61%.

Key Prudential Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Prudential Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Prudential was included in articles highlighting solid dividend stocks and momentum names, which can attract income and value investors looking for stable cash flows and defensive characteristics.

Prudential was included in articles highlighting solid dividend stocks and momentum names, which can attract income and value investors looking for stable cash flows and defensive characteristics. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on Prudential Financial to $109 from $101, showing improved valuation expectations even though the firm kept a neutral stance.

Mizuho raised its price target on Prudential Financial to $109 from $101, showing improved valuation expectations even though the firm kept a neutral stance. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $103 from $100, signaling some confidence in Prudential’s outlook despite maintaining an underweight rating.

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $103 from $100, signaling some confidence in Prudential’s outlook despite maintaining an underweight rating. Neutral Sentiment: Prudential announced it will report second-quarter 2026 earnings on August 4 and hold its strategy call on August 5, keeping investors focused on the upcoming results and management commentary. Prudential Financial, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Earnings; Schedules Earnings and Strategy Call

Prudential announced it will report second-quarter 2026 earnings on August 4 and hold its strategy call on August 5, keeping investors focused on the upcoming results and management commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies lifted its target to $110 from $105 but kept a hold rating, reinforcing the view that the stock looks fairly valued after its recent run.

Jefferies lifted its target to $110 from $105 but kept a hold rating, reinforcing the view that the stock looks fairly valued after its recent run. Negative Sentiment: Several broker notes still imply downside from the current share price, including Wells Fargo, Mizuho, and Jefferies, which may temper further near-term gains.

Several broker notes still imply downside from the current share price, including Wells Fargo, Mizuho, and Jefferies, which may temper further near-term gains. Negative Sentiment: Consensus coverage referenced in recent reports remains cautious, with analysts described as having a “reduce” recommendation on PRU, pointing to a generally lukewarm outlook.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential's long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential's core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

See Also

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