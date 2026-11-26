Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,711 shares of the company's stock after selling 76,062 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASTS. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 17.0% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 1.9% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 0.4% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,662 shares of the company's stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 5th Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.80 to $55.70 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised AST SpaceMobile from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 10.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.30. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $133.86.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 22.00% and a negative net margin of 439.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 187.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

In related news, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total value of $706,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 462,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,264,892.20. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $2,357,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 34,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,817.50. This represents a 53.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 20.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. develops a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect directly with standard mobile phones, without requiring users to purchase specialized satellite devices. Its planned services include voice calls, text messaging and mobile broadband, delivered through partnerships with mobile network operators and integrated with their existing networks. The company is developing and deploying its BlueBird satellite system to provide coverage in areas where terrestrial cellular networks are unavailable or limited.

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