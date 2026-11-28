First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,178 shares of the company's stock after selling 296,554 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of AST SpaceMobile worth $39,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 9,876.8% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,049,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,546 shares in the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 109,486.8% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 1,003,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,644,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,259,000 after purchasing an additional 960,045 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth $45,926,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

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AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASTS opened at $26.88 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $133.86. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 2.88.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $42.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.73 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 22.00% and a negative net margin of 439.71%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Adriana Cisneros purchased 10,822 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.22 per share, for a total transaction of $619,234.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 797,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,605,656.06. This trade represents a 1.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shanti Gupta sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $706,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 462,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,264,892.20. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

AST SpaceMobile News Summary

These are some of the ASTS news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: A director and her family reportedly bought about $1 million of ASTS shares, including a $500,000 personal purchase. A separate report noted that B. Riley upgraded the stock and set a $40 target. The buying may signal confidence, though the company’s launch execution remains a key risk. Article: AST SpaceMobile Is Still Down 64% in 2026

A director and her family reportedly bought about $1 million of ASTS shares, including a $500,000 personal purchase. A separate report noted that B. Riley upgraded the stock and set a $40 target. The buying may signal confidence, though the company’s launch execution remains a key risk. Negative Sentiment: Berenberg cut its rating on AST SpaceMobile from Buy to Hold and lowered its price target from $92 to $30. The steep reduction signals diminished analyst confidence and has weighed on shares. Article: Berenberg Downgrades AST SpaceMobile to Hold

Berenberg cut its rating on AST SpaceMobile from Buy to Hold and lowered its price target from $92 to $30. The steep reduction signals diminished analyst confidence and has weighed on shares. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage also points to launch delays as a concern. Delays could hinder AST SpaceMobile’s progress toward deploying its satellite service and make the stock’s attempted rebound more fragile. Article: AST SpaceMobile Stock Price Prediction

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASTS shares. Scotiabank upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.80 to $55.70 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley Financial raised shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered AST SpaceMobile from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. is a space-based cellular broadband company developing a satellite network designed to connect directly with standard mobile phones. Its planned service is intended to support cellular voice, data and messaging without requiring customers to use specialized satellite phones or other dedicated equipment. The company designs and builds its BlueBird satellites and works with mobile network operators to extend cellular coverage beyond the reach of terrestrial networks. AST SpaceMobile aims to serve users in multiple regions through partnerships with wireless providers, while developing and deploying the satellites and related technology needed for its planned service.

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