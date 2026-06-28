Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 85.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,990 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company's stock.

Get Astera Labs alerts: Sign Up

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Astera Labs stock opened at $391.74 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.85 and a fifty-two week high of $440.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.09. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 264.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 3.95.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The company had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ALAB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $260.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Northland Securities cut Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Astera Labs

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $3,551,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 75,688 shares in the company, valued at $26,882,106.96. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total transaction of $116,120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,141,033.90. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,161,942 shares of company stock worth $460,115,294. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Astera Labs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Astera Labs wasn't on the list.

While Astera Labs currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here