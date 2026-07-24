Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Shares Purchased by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 367.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,571 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,529 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the company's stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Astera Labs by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company's stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 902 shares of the company's stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALAB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Astera Labs from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities lowered Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $240.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $282.00.

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Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $326.97 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $357.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.19. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.89 and a 1 year high of $499.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 3.66.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.Astera Labs's revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 139,951 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $28,012,592.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,929,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $786,465,269.28. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,470,141,033.90. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,676,845 shares of company stock worth $444,928,806. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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