Astrazeneca Plc $AZN Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN - Free Report) by 3,404.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,844,540 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,734,850 shares during the quarter. Astrazeneca comprises approximately 0.6% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.25% of Astrazeneca worth $745,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Astrazeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astrazeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Astrazeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astrazeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Astrazeneca by 166.2% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 197 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company's stock.

Key Astrazeneca News

Here are the key news stories impacting Astrazeneca this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AZN. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "sell" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. DZ Bank raised Astrazeneca from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered Astrazeneca from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZN

Astrazeneca Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of AZN opened at $170.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $263.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.24. The company's fifty day moving average is $180.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.99. Astrazeneca Plc has a fifty-two week low of $142.98 and a fifty-two week high of $212.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.44 billion. Astrazeneca had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 17.19%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Astrazeneca Plc will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Astrazeneca Profile

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

Further Reading

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