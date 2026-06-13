Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,768 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 69,025 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up approximately 1.4% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $71,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,165,358 shares of the company's stock worth $10,088,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,253,450 shares of the company's stock worth $8,438,292,000 after purchasing an additional 187,283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,176,544 shares of the company's stock worth $5,627,669,000 after purchasing an additional 920,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,576,751 shares of the company's stock worth $3,433,052,000 after purchasing an additional 84,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,054,191 shares of the company's stock worth $1,961,758,000 after purchasing an additional 155,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Freedom Capital raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $309.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $377.00 to $348.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $344.79.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of RCL stock opened at $293.99 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $232.10 and a 1 year high of $366.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

See Also

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