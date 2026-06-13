Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $133.64 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 728,673 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,013 shares during the period. RTX accounts for approximately 2.6% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.05% of RTX worth $133,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of RTX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in RTX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 37,656 shares of the company's stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the company's stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

RTX Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $183.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business's 50 day moving average is $183.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.99. The company has a market cap of $247.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.31. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $140.47 and a 12 month high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. RTX's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: DBS Bank upgraded RTX from “hold” to “moderate buy,” signaling improved confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation.

DBS Bank upgraded RTX from “hold” to “moderate buy,” signaling improved confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, suggesting expectations for stronger earnings ahead. Source article

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, suggesting expectations for stronger earnings ahead. Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Collins Aerospace unit is expanding its Malaysia MRO hub with a $63 million investment, which supports long-term service capacity and international growth. Source article

RTX’s Collins Aerospace unit is expanding its Malaysia MRO hub with a $63 million investment, which supports long-term service capacity and international growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted RTX as attractive on valuation after defense-contract focus, reinforcing the view that the stock may still have room to rerate if earnings hold up. Source article

Recent commentary highlighted RTX as attractive on valuation after defense-contract focus, reinforcing the view that the stock may still have room to rerate if earnings hold up. Neutral Sentiment: RTX remains one of the more watched names among investors, with multiple articles discussing defense spending, autonomous systems, and earnings expectations, but these are mostly sentiment and theme-driven rather than direct company-specific catalysts.

RTX remains one of the more watched names among investors, with multiple articles discussing defense spending, autonomous systems, and earnings expectations, but these are mostly sentiment and theme-driven rather than direct company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines about “RTX” relate to Nvidia’s GeForce RTX graphics products and Microsoft’s AI GPU support, which are unrelated to RTX Corporation and are unlikely to affect the stock directly.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Dbs Bank raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Melius Research raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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