Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Invests $74.73 Million in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,450 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $74,731,000. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.5% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $910.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $419.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $851.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $726.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.70 and a 52-week high of $946.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 30.06%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total value of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at $42,210,388.80. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,631,913.85. This represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar raised its quarterly dividend by 8% to $1.63 per share, extending its dividend-growth streak to 32 consecutive years and signaling confidence in cash generation and future returns to shareholders.

Caterpillar raised its quarterly dividend by 8% to $1.63 per share, extending its dividend-growth streak to 32 consecutive years and signaling confidence in cash generation and future returns to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group lifted FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Caterpillar, reflecting expectations for stronger profitability ahead.

Analysts at Erste Group lifted FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Caterpillar, reflecting expectations for stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar was highlighted on Zacks’ “best momentum stocks” list, which can reinforce bullish trader interest and momentum buying.

Caterpillar was highlighted on Zacks’ “best momentum stocks” list, which can reinforce bullish trader interest and momentum buying. Positive Sentiment: Recent bullish commentary pointed to strong Q1 results, including 22% revenue growth and a backlog of $62.7 billion, suggesting healthy demand across Caterpillar’s core markets.

Recent bullish commentary pointed to strong Q1 results, including 22% revenue growth and a backlog of $62.7 billion, suggesting healthy demand across Caterpillar’s core markets. Neutral Sentiment: Caterpillar and Austal announced a global value agreement, but the available details do not clearly indicate a material near-term financial impact for CAT. Austal and Caterpillar in Global Value Agreement

Caterpillar and Austal announced a global value agreement, but the available details do not clearly indicate a material near-term financial impact for CAT. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary warned that Caterpillar’s recent run-up leaves the stock vulnerable to a reversal on valuation concerns after a sharp move higher.

Some market commentary warned that Caterpillar’s recent run-up leaves the stock vulnerable to a reversal on valuation concerns after a sharp move higher. Negative Sentiment: The stock also recently pulled back from its year-to-date high, with technical traders citing a possible double-top pattern, which may be limiting near-term upside.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $933.27.

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Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

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