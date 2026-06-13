Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Purchases 28,285 Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,788 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 28,285 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $16,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 46.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.4%

DKS stock opened at $220.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company's 50 day moving average is $218.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.17. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.73 and a twelve month high of $237.75.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.01). DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 4.71%.The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. DICK'S Sporting Goods's payout ratio is presently 47.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $41,609,395.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 6,549,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,294,676,949.94. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $925,538.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,534,674.92. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DKS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK'S Sporting Goods has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DICK'S Sporting Goods

Key Stories Impacting DICK'S Sporting Goods

Here are the key news stories impacting DICK'S Sporting Goods this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q4 2028 EPS estimate to $5.00 from $4.45, and also increased FY2028 and FY2029 earnings forecasts, signaling stronger expected profit growth ahead. DICK'S Sporting Goods stock page

Zacks Research raised its Q4 2028 EPS estimate to $5.00 from $4.45, and also increased FY2028 and FY2029 earnings forecasts, signaling stronger expected profit growth ahead. Positive Sentiment: New coverage highlights that DICK'S Sporting’s Q1 comparable sales rose 6%, driven by higher ticket sizes and customer traffic, which supports the case that it is gaining market share. Zacks article: DICK'S Sporting's Q1 Comps Rise 6%

New coverage highlights that DICK'S Sporting’s Q1 comparable sales rose 6%, driven by higher ticket sizes and customer traffic, which supports the case that it is gaining market share. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts also nudged several other quarterly estimates higher or lower, but the changes were relatively small overall and mostly reflect fine-tuning rather than a major shift in the outlook. DICK'S Sporting Goods stock page

Analysts also nudged several other quarterly estimates higher or lower, but the changes were relatively small overall and mostly reflect fine-tuning rather than a major shift in the outlook. Negative Sentiment: Some near-term estimate cuts, including Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and FY2027, suggest analysts still see pockets of moderation in earnings momentum despite the longer-term optimism. DICK'S Sporting Goods stock page

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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