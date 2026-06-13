Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 43,573 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,995 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 43,573 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises 1.2% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $62,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,249,447 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $13,497,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,064,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,759,657 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $263,133,000 after acquiring an additional 477,680 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,477,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $2,384,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Daiwa Securities Group cut Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Boston Scientific from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business's 50 day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

More Boston Scientific News

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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