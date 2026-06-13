Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,928 shares of the company's stock after selling 102,337 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up 1.4% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $73,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $735,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,701,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,606,808,000 after purchasing an additional 932,659 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,456,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,828,000 after purchasing an additional 505,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,847,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,012,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,845,084,000 after purchasing an additional 429,083 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $211.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of -130.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.39. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.63 and a twelve month high of $264.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $293.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $287.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 208,969 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $47,507,012.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,006,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $228,708,814.14. This represents a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 373 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.35, for a total transaction of $85,547.55. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,999,702.65. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 560,588 shares of company stock valued at $126,322,522 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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