ATI Inc. $ATI Holdings Reduced by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,043,105 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 134,600 shares during the period. ATI makes up approximately 3.7% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.76% of ATI worth $151,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ATI by 8.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,369 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,948 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $32,984,000 after purchasing an additional 209,480 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ATI by 4.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,214 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $17,028,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 59,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $10,699,253.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,039,766.98. This represents a 21.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 160,442 shares of company stock valued at $28,535,831 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATI. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ATI from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised ATI from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATI

ATI Stock Performance

NYSE ATI opened at $199.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock's fifty day moving average is $184.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.42 and a fifty-two week high of $205.31.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About ATI

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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