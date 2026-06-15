ATI Inc. $ATI Position Boosted by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 132.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,299 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 51,419 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of ATI worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 642.9% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in ATI during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ATI by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 534 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in ATI during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 378.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on ATI from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research lowered ATI from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ATI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $164.38.

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Insider Activity at ATI

In other news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 59,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $10,699,253.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 218,014 shares in the company, valued at $39,039,766.98. This represents a 21.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $198.07 on Monday. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $70.42 and a one year high of $203.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.49 and a 200-day moving average of $141.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.67.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ATI Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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