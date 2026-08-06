ATI Inc. $ATI Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,458 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in ATI were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ATI by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,105 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ATI in the first quarter valued at $500,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in ATI in the first quarter valued at $2,768,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 62.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 87,042 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 11.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 31,757 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total value of $6,065,269.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 125,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,981,468.36. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 192,199 shares of company stock valued at $34,601,100 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ATI from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings raised ATI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $187.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATI

ATI Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $205.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.33. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.42 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98.

About ATI

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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