ATI Inc. $ATI Shares Sold by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,600 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of ATI worth $26,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATI by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ATI by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in ATI by 208.5% during the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ATI by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in ATI by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,202 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ATI in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings raised ATI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ATI from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATI

ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI opened at $192.39 on Tuesday. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.42 and a fifty-two week high of $205.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.67.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ATI

In other news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.91, for a total transaction of $7,316,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 157,321 shares in the company, valued at $28,775,584.11. This represents a 20.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 160,442 shares of company stock worth $28,535,831 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

Further Reading

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