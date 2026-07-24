Atika Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Maze Therapeutics, Inc. $MAZE

Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 111,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,328,000. Atika Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Maze Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Maze Therapeutics by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 646 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 82.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Maze Therapeutics by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in Maze Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Maze Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAZE. Truist Financial cut their target price on Maze Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Maze Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Maze Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maze Therapeutics news, CMO Harold Bernstein sold 14,609 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $436,809.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 14,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $436,809.10. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jason V. Coloma sold 34,501 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $1,034,339.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $699,643.26. The trade was a 59.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 141,470 shares of company stock worth $3,887,939 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maze Therapeutics Price Performance

MAZE opened at $27.69 on Friday. Maze Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 17.88, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Maze Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maze Therapeutics

Maze Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: MAZE is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de‐risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze's approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

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