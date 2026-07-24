Atika Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,625 Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,888,888 shares of the company's stock worth $712,226,000 after acquiring an additional 111,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,355,346 shares of the company's stock worth $186,306,000 after purchasing an additional 128,639 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 922,958 shares of the company's stock worth $126,870,000 after purchasing an additional 481,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,964 shares of the company's stock worth $94,261,000 after acquiring an additional 28,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 529,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,656,000 after purchasing an additional 62,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KRYS. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $306.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Krystal Biotech from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $364.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $360.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of KRYS opened at $327.50 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.50 and a fifty-two week high of $382.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 0.50. The business's 50-day moving average is $333.19 and its 200-day moving average is $292.22.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 53.92%.The firm had revenue of $116.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, EVP John Charles Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.27, for a total value of $347,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,270. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.11, for a total value of $7,702,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,378,155 shares in the company, valued at $424,623,337.05. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,642 shares of company stock valued at $8,243,923. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

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