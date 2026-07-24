Atika Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Atika Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 8,473 shares during the period. TTM Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of Atika Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Atika Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of TTM Technologies worth $9,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $369,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,601 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,539,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $212.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTMI

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total transaction of $600,493.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 210,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,009,867.96. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.92, for a total transaction of $272,431.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,595.40. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 82,043 shares of company stock worth $17,191,859 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $144.85 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $174.06 and its 200 day moving average is $130.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.30 and a beta of 2.10. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $223.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $845.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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