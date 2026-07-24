Atika Capital Management LLC Has $20.96 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Atika Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,500 shares of the data storage provider's stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology accounts for about 2.6% of Atika Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Atika Capital Management LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $20,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.4% during the first quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 93 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $1,200,579.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,639,736.72. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $870,507.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,776,015.10. This represents a 18.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,069 shares of company stock worth $126,191,753. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $913.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.66 and a beta of 2.04. The business's 50-day moving average price is $892.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $608.50. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $138.30 and a 1 year high of $1,145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.Seagate Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on STX. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fox Advisors downgraded Seagate Technology from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $775.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $767.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $898.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STX

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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