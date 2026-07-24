Atika Capital Management LLC Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Atika Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) by 628.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,855 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC's holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLH. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,621 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,827 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 370,875 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $86,963,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 94.4% in the first quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. now owns 16,997 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in Clean Harbors by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 63,104 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $14,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,176 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $306.18 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.34 and a 52 week high of $316.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 6.53%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 789 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $225,803.91. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,832.21. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $308.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $327.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

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