Atika Capital Management LLC Invests $7.32 Million in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,350 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $7,323,000. United Therapeutics makes up 0.9% of Atika Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,849 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $110,045,000 after acquiring an additional 70,445 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,059,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,622 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Jan Malcolm sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.59, for a total value of $178,941.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,765.50. This trade represents a 41.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.99, for a total value of $5,091,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,714,562.87. This trade represents a 19.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 513,333 shares of company stock valued at $286,933,042 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $529.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $272.12 and a 1-year high of $609.35. The business's fifty day moving average price is $548.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.41.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The business's revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 target price on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $685.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $620.00 to $613.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $648.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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