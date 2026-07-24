Atika Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. $ORKA

Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 229,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,277,000. Oruka Therapeutics makes up about 1.4% of Atika Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Atika Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of Oruka Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Oruka Therapeutics by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the company's stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oruka Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Oruka Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Oruka Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $120,494.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 925,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,503,670.20. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,947 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $550,568.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,266,703.04. The trade was a 19.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 188,406 shares of company stock valued at $12,019,683 over the last three months. 23.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Oruka Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oruka Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

ORKA stock opened at $91.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.40 and a beta of -0.35. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $97.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.22.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oruka Therapeutics Profile

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide‐based therapies for oncology. The company's proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell‐permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company's lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

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