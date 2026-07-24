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Atika Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in BBB Foods Inc. $TBBB

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
BBB Foods logo with Consumer Staples background
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Atika Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB - Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,218 shares of the company's stock after selling 47,064 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of BBB Foods worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BBB Foods by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in BBB Foods by 547.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BBB Foods in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of BBB Foods by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company's stock.

BBB Foods Stock Down 1.5%

BBB Foods stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.15. BBB Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. BBB Foods had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.86%. Equities analysts predict that BBB Foods Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TBBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of BBB Foods from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research upgraded BBB Foods from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BBB Foods from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on BBB Foods from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of BBB Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Read Our Latest Report on TBBB

About BBB Foods

(Free Report)

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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