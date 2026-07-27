Atkore Inc. $ATKR Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR - Free Report) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,582 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,339 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management's holdings in Atkore were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Atkore by 61.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 644 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 116,830 shares of the company's stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atkore by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000.

Get Atkore alerts: Sign Up

Atkore Price Performance

ATKR stock opened at $76.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.59. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $90.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.68.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $731.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.18 million. Atkore had a positive return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 4.19%.The firm's revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Atkore has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Atkore's dividend payout ratio is -36.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATKR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atkore from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $138.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Atkore

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justin A. Kershaw sold 2,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $206,202.33. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,998.70. This trade represents a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 3,299 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $242,839.39. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,007.43. This trade represents a 16.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Profile

Atkore International Group Inc NYSE: ATKR is a diversified global manufacturer of electrical raceway and mechanical products, serving a broad range of end markets including commercial construction, industrial facilities and energy infrastructure. The company's electrical product portfolio encompasses conduit, tubing, fittings, connectors and cable management systems designed for use in residential, commercial and industrial wiring applications. On the mechanical side, Atkore offers pipe support solutions, seismic bracing, HVAC hangers and other mechanical products that address critical building and process piping needs.

Founded as a family-owned business before its reorganization into a standalone public company in 2016, Atkore has grown through both organic investment and targeted acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Atkore, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Atkore wasn't on the list.

While Atkore currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here