Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB - Free Report) by 12,923.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,358 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 107,526 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 77,096 shares of the company's stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 951,373 shares of the company's stock worth $34,002,000 after buying an additional 272,119 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2,292.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 47,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 45,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 25.0% in the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 39,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AUB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AUB opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $43.62. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $387.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.06 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.50%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Atlantic Union Bankshares's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.71%.

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About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, operating through its principal subsidiary Atlantic Union Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses and institutions across Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and the District of Columbia. Leveraging a network of full-service branches, commercial lending offices and digital platforms, Atlantic Union Bankshares focuses on relationship-driven solutions tailored to its regional client base.

Atlantic Union’s product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts, such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with certificates of deposit.

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