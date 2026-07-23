Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB - Free Report) by 2,292.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,497 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 45,512 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 475,259 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,777,000 after acquiring an additional 46,867 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,244 shares of the company's stock worth $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 89,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6,808.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,532,473 shares of the company's stock worth $54,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,289 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AUB. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a "buy (b-)" rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AUB

More Atlantic Union Bankshares News

Here are the key news stories impacting Atlantic Union Bankshares this week:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

NYSE AUB opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.79. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $43.62.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $387.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $389.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Atlantic Union Bankshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.71%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, operating through its principal subsidiary Atlantic Union Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses and institutions across Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and the District of Columbia. Leveraging a network of full-service branches, commercial lending offices and digital platforms, Atlantic Union Bankshares focuses on relationship-driven solutions tailored to its regional client base.

Atlantic Union’s product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts, such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

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