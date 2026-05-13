Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,125 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 5,533 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $14,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $106.12 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on DIS

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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