Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. $CPA

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,385 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPA. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Copa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,603,671 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $555,249,000 after buying an additional 30,101 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Copa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,647,779 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $198,739,000 after buying an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Copa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,344,720 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $162,185,000 after buying an additional 31,699 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Copa by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 654,255 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $78,910,000 after buying an additional 22,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Copa by 3.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 642,777 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $76,375,000 after buying an additional 22,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CPA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Copa from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Copa from $212.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Copa from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $167.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPA

Copa Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CPA opened at $141.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $156.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $126.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.26.

Copa (NYSE:CPA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. Copa had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Copa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.88%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA NYSE: CPA is a Panama‐based aviation holding company that provides passenger and cargo air transportation across the Americas and the Caribbean. Through its principal subsidiary, Copa Airlines, the company operates a modern fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, offering scheduled flights that connect passengers through its Tocumen International Airport hub in Panama City. The company also offers dedicated cargo services under the Copa Cargo brand, leveraging belly hold capacity on its passenger flights to transport freight throughout its network.

The roots of Copa Holdings trace back to 1947, when Compañía Panameña de Aviación began operations as the flag carrier of Panama.

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