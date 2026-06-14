Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 28,440 General Motors Company $GM

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,440 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $81.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average of $78.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 20,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,749,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 592,242 shares in the company, valued at $50,340,570. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $775,266.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,177,453.15. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 598,149 shares of company stock worth $49,307,358 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Key General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM’s Redwood Materials partnership and broader battery-lifecycle strategy may create new revenue opportunities and strengthen its EV ecosystem.

GM’s Redwood Materials partnership and broader battery-lifecycle strategy may create new revenue opportunities and strengthen its EV ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted GM’s energy-storage business as overlooked, and recent earnings estimate increases suggest improving profit expectations.

Analysts highlighted GM’s energy-storage business as overlooked, and recent earnings estimate increases suggest improving profit expectations. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Mary Barra sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is routine but can still make some investors cautious. SEC filing

CEO Mary Barra sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is routine but can still make some investors cautious. Negative Sentiment: GM continues to face negative headlines around dealer disputes, political scrutiny over repair-rights issues, and criticism of its truck lineup, which could weigh on sentiment.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

See Also

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