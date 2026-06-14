Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,810,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $783.88 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $637.00 and a 52 week high of $999.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $798.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $846.35. The company has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.56 by $0.13. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 345.35% and a net margin of 1.18%.The business had revenue of $96.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. McKesson's payout ratio is 8.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,388 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total value of $1,817,482.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,768.10. This trade represents a 43.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Michele Lau sold 3,550 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total value of $2,701,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,259.23. This represents a 52.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 11,822 shares of company stock valued at $8,986,212 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered McKesson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $875.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $970.00 target price on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,085.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $960.53.

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McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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