Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 17,014 NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,014 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,173,000.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ally Financial Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 114,000 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $21,261,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Altrafin AG bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $8,684,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87,069 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $16,238,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 474,970 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $88,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Finally, Cordoba Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,146,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Melius Research set a $400.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citic Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,619,457 shares of company stock worth $332,073,643. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $205.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $140.85 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The business's 50 day moving average is $206.84 and its 200 day moving average is $191.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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