Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in The Kroger Co. $KR

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company's stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 56,243 shares of the company's stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,288 shares of the company's stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Kroger

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kroger from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KR

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE KR opened at $64.65 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $76.58.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

Featured Stories

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