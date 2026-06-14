Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $2.96 Million in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,231 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in CVS Health by 407.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.68.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at $450,877,466.55. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $101.87 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.78. The company has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $102.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.18%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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