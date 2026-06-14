Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $3.90 Million in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,899,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ackerman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Cordoba Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Burton Enright Welch purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,199,000 after acquiring an additional 17,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,137.01 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,182.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $998.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,016.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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