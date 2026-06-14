Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in H. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 248,131 shares of the company's stock worth $41,083,000 after buying an additional 32,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,333 shares of the company's stock worth $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 22,071 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,397,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 970.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 16,794 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 631,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,599,000 after buying an additional 221,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company's stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H stock opened at $199.45 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $170.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 1-year low of $127.59 and a 1-year high of $200.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Hyatt Hotels's dividend payout ratio is presently -171.43%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 8,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $1,493,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,294,136. This represents a 39.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $1,896,888.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,183,396.84. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,458 shares of company stock worth $40,093,807. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.40.

Get Our Latest Report on H

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hyatt Hotels, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hyatt Hotels wasn't on the list.

While Hyatt Hotels currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here