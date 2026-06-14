Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 31,105 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,761,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Cordoba Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,198,000. Burton Enright Welch acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 19,290 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $358.16 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $404.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $357.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.44. The company has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.Alphabet's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $995,341.06. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,235.59. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 193,016 shares of company stock valued at $17,282,549 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s drone-delivery unit Wing expanded into seven more U.S. cities with Walmart, reinforcing that its Other Bets can scale into real businesses and may be more valuable than the market gives them credit for.

Alphabet’s drone-delivery unit Wing expanded into seven more U.S. cities with Walmart, reinforcing that its Other Bets can scale into real businesses and may be more valuable than the market gives them credit for. Positive Sentiment: Waymo launched a $29.99 monthly membership program, adding a recurring-revenue layer to its robotaxi business and highlighting rapid growth in paid rides, which investors may see as a meaningful long-term opportunity.

Waymo launched a $29.99 monthly membership program, adding a recurring-revenue layer to its robotaxi business and highlighting rapid growth in paid rides, which investors may see as a meaningful long-term opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Several analyst and commentary pieces remain constructive on Alphabet’s AI, cloud, and search setup, with some calling it an AI powerhouse and lifting price targets, which supports the stock’s bullish narrative.

Several analyst and commentary pieces remain constructive on Alphabet’s AI, cloud, and search setup, with some calling it an AI powerhouse and lifting price targets, which supports the stock’s bullish narrative. Positive Sentiment: Google is also expanding its real-estate listings nationwide and continuing to deepen its AI infrastructure and chip strategy, reinforcing multiple growth avenues beyond search advertising.

Google is also expanding its real-estate listings nationwide and continuing to deepen its AI infrastructure and chip strategy, reinforcing multiple growth avenues beyond search advertising. Neutral Sentiment: Google filed suit against an alleged Chinese cybercrime group that used AI to scam victims, a move that shows the company is actively defending its platforms, though the stock impact is likely limited unless the issue escalates.

Google filed suit against an alleged Chinese cybercrime group that used AI to scam victims, a move that shows the company is actively defending its platforms, though the stock impact is likely limited unless the issue escalates. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet declined a $2 billion U.S. quantum-computing funding program, saying the terms could slow development; that may be viewed as a strategic choice rather than a major financial event.

Alphabet declined a $2 billion U.S. quantum-computing funding program, saying the terms could slow development; that may be viewed as a strategic choice rather than a major financial event. Neutral Sentiment: News that some billionaire investors sold Alphabet in Q1 while others bought more adds to the debate, but it does not change the underlying business fundamentals by itself.

News that some billionaire investors sold Alphabet in Q1 while others bought more adds to the debate, but it does not change the underlying business fundamentals by itself. Negative Sentiment: Some recent coverage continues to focus on worries about rising capital expenditures and AI monetization, which can pressure sentiment if investors fear Alphabet’s AI spending will take longer to pay off.

Some recent coverage continues to focus on worries about rising capital expenditures and AI monetization, which can pressure sentiment if investors fear Alphabet’s AI spending will take longer to pay off. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet’s AI Overview feature has also faced renewed controversy, adding another small overhang around search quality and user trust.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank raised Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $376.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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