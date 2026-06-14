Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $5,988,000.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% during the third quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $105,810,000 after acquiring an additional 74,350 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 374,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $210,437,000 after acquiring an additional 51,407 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $792,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $700.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $778.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $792.65.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $612.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.25. The company's 50 day moving average price is $692.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $738.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.25 and a 52-week high of $821.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is 9.16%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Further Reading

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