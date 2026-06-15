Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,564 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 465,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $94,584,000 after acquiring an additional 33,813 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $18,583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,307 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $352,583,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 80,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $19,330,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $20,010,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Arete Research raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $189.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company's 50-day moving average is $191.00 and its 200 day moving average is $199.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.02 and a fifty-two week high of $261.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

T-Mobile US News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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