Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,171 Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,171 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Trading Up 2.1%

JBL stock opened at $384.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.51. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.08 and a 52 week high of $386.64.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is 4.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total transaction of $501,213.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,296,424.38. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,540,000. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 37,981 shares of company stock worth $11,360,740 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $273.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.75.

Read Our Latest Report on JBL

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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