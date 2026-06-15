Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,130 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,527,759 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $14,916,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $7,328,754,000 after purchasing an additional 665,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Oracle by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,874,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,125,099 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,286,953,000 after acquiring an additional 495,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle beat fiscal Q4 estimates, with adjusted EPS of $2.11 and revenue of $19.18 billion, while cloud infrastructure revenue jumped 93% year over year and the company cited a record $638 billion remaining performance obligation, signaling strong demand for its AI and cloud services.

Oracle beat fiscal Q4 estimates, with adjusted EPS of $2.11 and revenue of $19.18 billion, while cloud infrastructure revenue jumped 93% year over year and the company cited a record $638 billion remaining performance obligation, signaling strong demand for its AI and cloud services. Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Office of Personnel Management awarded Oracle a $395.8 million federal HR modernization contract, expanding Oracle’s government cloud footprint and adding a new revenue stream tied to more than 2 million federal employees. Article Title

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management awarded Oracle a $395.8 million federal HR modernization contract, expanding Oracle’s government cloud footprint and adding a new revenue stream tied to more than 2 million federal employees. Positive Sentiment: Several recent analyst notes remained bullish, with firms like Guggenheim, Piper Sandler, BMO Capital Markets, and Cantor Fitzgerald reiterating constructive ratings and higher price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite the selloff.

Several recent analyst notes remained bullish, with firms like Guggenheim, Piper Sandler, BMO Capital Markets, and Cantor Fitzgerald reiterating constructive ratings and higher price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted that the broader earnings revisions trend for 2026 has been improving, especially in Technology, which may support sentiment for Oracle and other software/cloud names.

Zacks noted that the broader earnings revisions trend for 2026 has been improving, especially in Technology, which may support sentiment for Oracle and other software/cloud names. Negative Sentiment: Oracle’s stock fell sharply because management said AI-related capital expenditures will be far higher than expected, with FY2027 capex potentially reaching $95 billion and plans to raise about $40 billion more through debt and equity financing, raising concerns about dilution, leverage, and free cash flow.

Oracle’s stock fell sharply because management said AI-related capital expenditures will be far higher than expected, with FY2027 capex potentially reaching $95 billion and plans to raise about $40 billion more through debt and equity financing, raising concerns about dilution, leverage, and free cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Investors also reacted to warnings that margins may step down as Oracle ramps data-center buildout, while a cyber issue in PeopleSoft and reports of active exploitation added a small layer of operational risk. Article Title

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $184.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.68 and a 200 day moving average of $177.77. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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