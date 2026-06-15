Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Ryder System, Inc. $R

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,465 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ryder System by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 661 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $1,318,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $917,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryder System news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total transaction of $149,910.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 22,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,781,748.60. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $169,768.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,067,569.46. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ryder System from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Ryder System from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryder System from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $240.89.

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Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $280.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.47. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.74 and a fifty-two week high of $284.25.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 3.91%.The company's quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.26%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

Further Reading

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