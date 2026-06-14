Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company's stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company's stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 69,157.5% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 27,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,431 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,690,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $257.00 to $238.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $265.00 to $213.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.16.

Read Our Latest Report on Tenet Healthcare

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $983,943.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,634.08. This represents a 25.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total value of $532,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,166.75. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE THC opened at $174.67 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $183.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 1 year low of $146.60 and a 1 year high of $247.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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