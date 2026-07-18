Atlas Wealth LLC Acquires 3,408 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Atlas Wealth LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 307.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,496 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 150,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $49,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,287.2% in the 1st quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. now owns 60,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $16,241,000 after buying an additional 55,695 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 34,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 19,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 291,853 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $100,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial raised UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $463.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $447.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $426.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $387.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $404.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.28. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $461.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. The business's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $2.32 dividend. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

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UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

See Also

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