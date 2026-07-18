Atlas Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 20,734 Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Get Mondelez International alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.20 and a 52-week high of $71.15. The company's 50 day moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.02.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.64%.Mondelez International's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.50%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mondelez International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mondelez International wasn't on the list.

While Mondelez International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here