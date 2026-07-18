Atlas Wealth LLC Buys 18,787 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Atlas Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 3,040.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,405 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Atlas Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Atlas Wealth LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $34,284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,925,342 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $16,147,010,000 after acquiring an additional 825,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,756,142 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $8,151,344,000 after acquiring an additional 343,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,063,532 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $5,527,461,000 after purchasing an additional 851,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,471,132 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,323,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,114 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of HD opened at $339.22 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.10 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $326.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Home Depot from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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