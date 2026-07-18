Atlas Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $749,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $1,178.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,249.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,118.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,036.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,235.00 to $1,273.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,283.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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